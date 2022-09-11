Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $571.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $447.20 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.46 and a 200-day moving average of $439.56. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,495,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

