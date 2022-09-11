Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) vs. SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Critical Survey

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and SMART Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.21 billion 17.32 $242.02 million $6.97 64.16 SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.60 $21.31 million $1.24 14.67

Monolithic Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

93.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of SMART Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 10 0 3.00 SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus price target of $571.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.83%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.68%. Given SMART Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 22.40% 26.57% 20.81% SMART Global 3.64% 48.23% 11.82%

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats SMART Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

