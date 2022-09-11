Moon Nation Game (MNG) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a market cap of $2.60 million and $296,555.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moon Nation Game has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moon Nation Game alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Coin Profile

Moon Nation Game is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0. Moon Nation Game’s official website is moonnation.org. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation.

Buying and Selling Moon Nation Game

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Nation Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Nation Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moon Nation Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moon Nation Game Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moon Nation Game and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.