Moonpot (POTS) Price Hits $0.17

Moonpot (POTS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Moonpot has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $15,433.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonpot coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonpot Coin Profile

POTS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,840 coins. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonpot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

