More Coin One Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $36,160.01 and approximately $7.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services.”

