Morgan Stanley Boosts CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Price Target to 1,010.00

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYYGet Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 1,010.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CEZYY stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates two nuclear plants, sixteen hydroelectric plants, one combined cycle gas turbine plant, and eight fossil fuel plants in the Czech Republic.

