Morgan Stanley Boosts CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Price Target to 1,010.00

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 1,010.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

CEZYY stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Get CEZ a. s. alerts:

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates two nuclear plants, sixteen hydroelectric plants, one combined cycle gas turbine plant, and eight fossil fuel plants in the Czech Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.