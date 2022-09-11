Morgan Stanley Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $19.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $694.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

