Morgan Stanley Increases REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $52.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 62.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.