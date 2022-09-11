Morgan Stanley Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RH. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.44.

RH Stock Performance

RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.51. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $733.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

