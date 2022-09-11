Morgan Stanley Trims Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Target Price to GBX 260

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ascential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Ascential has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.