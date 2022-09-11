Morgan Stanley Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $405.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $405.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.17.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $332.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.45 and a 200 day moving average of $371.47. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

