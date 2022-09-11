Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $156,253.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

