Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $172,306.00

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00014464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $172,306.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moss Carbon Credit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

Moss Carbon Credit is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Carbon Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moss Carbon Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moss Carbon Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.