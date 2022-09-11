MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.58 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $59.23 million and $19.58 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

