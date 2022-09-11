MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $57.62 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.77 or 0.99913975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036973 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

