Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Shares Down 3%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 52,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,336,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of Moving iMage Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Moving iMage Technologies

(Get Rating)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.