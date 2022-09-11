mStable USD Market Capitalization Reaches $41.07 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.07 million and $12,561.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable. “

