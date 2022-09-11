MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.94.

A number of research firms have commented on MTY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$60.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$71.91.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. On average, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.4000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

