Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading Up 2.4%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.
Muncy Bank Financial Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47.
About Muncy Bank Financial
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, as well as business and real estate loans.
