MurAll Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, MurAll has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $436,991.77 and approximately $44,870.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,018,551,590 coins. The official website for MurAll is murall.art/home. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

MurAll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

