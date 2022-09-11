Mute (MUTE) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

Mute (MUTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Mute coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001143 BTC on exchanges. Mute has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and $58,881.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mute has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Mute Profile

Mute (MUTE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io. The official website for Mute is mute.io.

Mute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

