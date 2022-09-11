MX Oil (LON:MXO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). MX Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,655,588 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £14.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.32.

About MX Oil

MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. MX Oil plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

