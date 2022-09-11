My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $2.68 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002052 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.