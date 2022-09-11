My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

