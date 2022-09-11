NAFTY (NAFTY) Hits One Day Volume of $112,880.00

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. NAFTY has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar. One NAFTY coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00774362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NAFTY Coin Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.

NAFTY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAFTY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAFTY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

