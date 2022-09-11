NAGA (NGC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $363,845.00

NAGA (NGC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One NAGA coin can now be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $363,845.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,638.75 or 0.99941517 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015553 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00055810 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00067679 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005529 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075789 BTC.
NAGA Coin Profile
NAGA is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.
NAGA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.