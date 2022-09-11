Nahmii (NII) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28,062.00

Nahmii (NII) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Nahmii has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $28,062.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nahmii coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nahmii has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nahmii Coin Profile

Nahmii (NII) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io. The official website for Nahmii is www.nahmii.io. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

