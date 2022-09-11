Namecoin (NMC) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00005217 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and $6,806.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,550.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00609524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00255596 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009239 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

