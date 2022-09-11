Namecoin Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.60 million and $10,446.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00595375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00249293 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009007 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is namecoin.info. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper"

