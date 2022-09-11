Nancy Lyskawa Sells 11,970 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $58,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nancy Lyskawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54.

Rimini Street Stock Up 1.0 %

RMNI opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $432.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Rimini Street had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $14,832,000. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 2,336,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 1,137,290 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,872,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 455,442 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,237,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 450,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 407,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Rimini Street to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

