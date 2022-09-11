Nasdacoin Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $35,690.28 and approximately $4,358.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,264,481 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.