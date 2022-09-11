Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $66.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $67.33 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.33 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.17.
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.
In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,991 shares of company stock worth $1,948,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $223,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after acquiring an additional 629,428 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546,977 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after acquiring an additional 518,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
