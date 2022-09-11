National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $34.02 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in National Bankshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

