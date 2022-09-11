Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Natuzzi Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:NTZ opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
