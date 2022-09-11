Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

