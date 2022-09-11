Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.86

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $7.86. Natuzzi shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 6,792 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Natuzzi Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.
Institutional Trading of Natuzzi
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.