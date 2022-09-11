Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.86

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $7.86. Natuzzi shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 6,792 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

