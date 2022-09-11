Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.56 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $1,455.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,394,515 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

