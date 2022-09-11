Navcoin Trading Down 1.4% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.47 million and $751.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000856 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00019303 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,393,203 coins. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

