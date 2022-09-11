nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in nCino by 29.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

