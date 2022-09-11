nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.84 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.
nCino Price Performance
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at nCino
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $1,021,440 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 33.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in nCino by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
See Also
