Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 156,098 shares traded.

Ncondezi Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.