NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $328.44 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00022126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.72 billion and $328.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001628 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007320 BTC.

DisciplesDAO (DCT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,961,157 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.