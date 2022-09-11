Neblio One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.28 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 76.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00006179 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a N/A coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,457,901 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

