Nebulas (NAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $207,889.00

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Nebulas has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $207,889.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00163811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00095046 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas is a PoD coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,346,511 coins and its circulating supply is 62,834,709 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.