Needham & Company LLC Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $35.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after buying an additional 237,722 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

