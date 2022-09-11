Needham & Company LLC Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,873,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.