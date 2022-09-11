Needham & Company LLC Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,873,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

