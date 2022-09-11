Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nel ASA from 11.10 to 10.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Nel ASA Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.42 on Friday. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

