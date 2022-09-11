Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Shares Down 1%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Nemaura Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nemaura Medical stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Nemaura Medical worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.