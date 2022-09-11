Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.22.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
