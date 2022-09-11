Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 4.3%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 140,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a current ratio of 73.24, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

