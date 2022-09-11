Nerva (XNV) Price Tops $0.0056

Nerva (XNV) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Nerva has a market cap of $95,592.66 and approximately $24.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nerva has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00777261 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nerva Profile
Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
